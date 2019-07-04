Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A stolen Audi A5 and a Ford Focus remain missing

Two cars stolen from car dealerships in Inverness have now been found in the Dundee area, police have said.

A white Mercedes CLA taken from Culloden Car Sales on Sunday was later recovered in Tayside.

An Audi A6 stolen from Top Car overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday was found on Wednesday evening.

An Audi A5, registration SW11 DKU, from the same garage and a Ford Focus, registration RS10 FOR, from Culloden Car Sales remain missing.

Thieves also stole a Range Rover from Culloden Car Sales. It was recovered in Inverness.

Police said they had not ruled the two incidents being linked.