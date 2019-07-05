Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Lairg

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Sutherland.

The 41-year motorcyclist, who was travelling with a group of bikers, died at the scene after a collision with a Ford Ranger pick-up.

The crash happened at about 12:05 on Thursday, about a mile north of Lairg on the A836.

Police have appealed for witnesses or for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. The pick-up driver was uninjured.

Sgt David Miller said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time."

He added: "We are carrying out inquiries to establish the cause of the collision and this investigation is at an early stage.

"We have established that the victim was travelling north with a group of motorcycles, while the Ford pick-up was heading south towards Lairg."