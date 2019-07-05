Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Cruise ship engineer Robert Lockhart described himself as a gun collector

A man who illegally imported handguns and ammunition to Argyllshire has been jailed for four years.

Robert Lockhart was arrested last November after a large-scale firearms raid at his home in the village of Appin.

The 50-year-old was caught after a parcel containing a handgun that was sent to his cottage from the Czech Republic was intercepted.

A total of seven weapons were recovered from Lockhart's home.

He was sentenced at Glasgow High Court after pleading guilty last month to 15 firearms offences and two customs offences.

The court heard that Lockhart would sit at home on Saturdays watching Westerns with the guns at his side.

Gas alarm pistols

During his trial it emerged that the UK Border Force intercepted the parcel from the Czech Republic containing the handgun, prompting the search of his home.

Police and the National Crime Agency seized more firearms and ammunition after Lockhart told them: "I'll show you where everything is".

Officers were led up into an attic that had been converted into a room with shooting targets.

Police also seized ammunition and flares from the property.

The guns were described as "gas alarm pistols" and the court heard they were not capable of "discharging" bullets.

The ammunition included blank and pepper spray cartridges.

Lockhart, a cruise ship engineer who described himself as a gun collector, did not have the relevant firearms certificates or authority to have the weapons.

Judge Lady Stacey told him: "I have to take a serious view of this. Such weapons unmodified can be used to frighten people and modified they can be used to kill and they may be stolen by other people."

The judge added: "Gun control is an important matter and you have blatantly breached it."

Det Ch Insp Graeme Naysmith of Scotland's Organised Crime Partnership said: "Robert Lockhart attempted to bypass the law by bringing dangerous firearms into this country.

"There is a perception that organised firearms crime is an urban issue but Lockhart's conviction shows that offending of this nature will not be tolerated, wherever you are in the country."