Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Martin Rhodes failed to return from a walk in the Fisherfield Munros

A new search has been carried out in the Highlands' remote Fisherfield Forest for a hillwalker who disappeared two months ago.

Martin Rhodes, 46, from the Halifax area in Yorkshire, was last seen near Kinlochewe in Wester Ross on 1 May.

He failed to return from a walk in the Fisherfield Munros.

Twenty-six members of Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and a dog from Search and Rescue Dog Association made the search on Sunday.

Image copyright Mike Brown Image caption Twenty-six mountain rescue team members and a search dog were involved in the latest effort

The effort was focused on Lochan Fada, Mullach Coir Mhic Fhearchair and Meall Garbh.

A spokesman for Dundonnell MRT said: "Sadly, no new evidence of Martin's whereabouts was discovered and he remains untraced at this time."

A series of searches have been made for Mr Rhodes since he was first reported missing.