Image copyright Facebook Image caption Martin Moran is a well-known name in the UK climbing community

The body of a Highlands-based mountaineer remains missing following a suspect avalanche in the Himalayas, according to British Mountain Guides.

Tyneside-born Martin Moran was leading the group on an attempt to ascend an unclimbed and unnamed 21,250ft (6,477m) summit in the Nanda Devi region.

Seven bodies have been recovered since the group disappeared in May.

British Mountain Guides (BMG) said the body of Mr Moran, one of its members, was still unaccounted for.

It said the operation to recover the seven bodies had been long and complicated due to the high altitude.

Four other climbers who were part of the same group were rescued.

BMG, which has paid tribute to Mr Moran, said it understood the seven bodies that were recovered last month would be repatriated in the next few days. The organisation said the thoughts of its members went out to all the families caught up in the tragedy.

His passion

Mr Moran's name is legendary in UK climbing circles. His family is holding a celebration of his life in Torridon, Wester Ross, on 13 July.

He graduated in geography at Cambridge University before studying and qualifying as a chartered accountant.

But the outdoors, and in particular mountains, were his passion.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Moran and his group went missing in the Nanda Devi region

In the winter of 1984-85, Mr Moran and his wife Joy made the first completion of all Munros - more than 280 Scottish mountains with a height of 914m (3,000ft) or more - in a single winter season.

He wrote about their adventure in the book The Munros in Winter.

The Morans moved to Lochcarron, a small community in Wester Ross in the north west Highlands, and established their adventure holiday business, Moran Mountain.

Mr Moran's reputation as a mountaineer has also grown over the years.

In 1993, he and fellow climber Simon Jenkins climbed 75 4,000m (13,123ft) Alpine peaks in 52 days. The men cycled between the different ranges involved, rather than using motorised transport. making it the first self-propelled traverse of Alpine peaks of 4,000m.

The previous year, the Morans' business started offering guided Himalayan expeditions. Since then, the company has run more than 40 treks and climbs in the Indian Himalayas.

The business then offered climbing courses in Norway and Arctic mountaineering in 2005.