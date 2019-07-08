Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al-Maktoum owns Inverinate Estate in Kyle of Lochalsh

The billionaire ruler of Dubai's proposals to build a new lodge on his Highlands estate have been withdrawn.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al-Maktoum owns Inverinate Estate and its existing properties in Kyle of Lochalsh.

The new two-storey nine-bedroom lodge was proposed as accommodation for large groups of immediate and extended family and friends.

But the plans were opposed by some local residents because the building would overshadow a nearby bungalow.

The planning application has been withdrawn from Highland Council.

Objectors argued there was plenty of land elsewhere on the estate, which already has a large country house and a 14-bedroom holiday home serviced by three helicopter pads, for the development.

Two other new properties are being built on the estate.

Image caption Local resident Roddy Macleod fears his bungalow would be overshadowed by a planned new two-storey lodge

Image caption Mr Macleod's cottage has been his family home for more than 30 years

The estate had previously withdrawn an application for the new lodge, before resubmitting the plans with the site moved further away from the bungalow, which has been Roddy Macleod's family home for more than 30 years.

Loch Duich Community Council was among the objectors to the resubmitted plans.