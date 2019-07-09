Image copyright Infected Blood Inquiry Image caption Chris Norval was giving evidence on her husband Bruce's health to the Infected Blood Inquiry

A contaminated blood scandal victim's poor health and his campaign for the truth had a "toxic" effect on family life, his wife has said.

Bruce Norval, from Inverness, is among thousands of patients infected with hepatitis C via contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Others were infected by HIV and around 2,400 people have died.

Chris Norval has told a hearing of the impact on the lives of her and her daughter and son.

'Standing together'

His relentless effort to uncover the truth behind the administrating of contaminated products was in addition to the stress of his severe ill health, the Infected Blood Inquiry in Edinburgh heard.

Mrs Norval told the hearing she considered taking her own life, while her daughter, now 28, has been hospitalised on psychiatric wards including on an occasion when she should have been celebrating her 21st birthday.

When he was a child the Norvals' son, now 22, thought it "normal" to return home and expect to find his father to be dead, the inquiry also heard.

Paragraphs from Mr Norval's written evidence to the inquiry were read out, including a passage where he described the state of his health having a "devastating" effect on his loved ones.

But Mrs Norval also told the inquiry that her family was "standing together", determined to help bring those "who had contributed" to the scandal to task.

Black address book

The Norvals first met in London while they were working as nurses. Mr Norval told Chris he was a haemophiliac, but he did not know at the time he had hepatitis C.

Mrs Norval said her husband did not learn that he had the virus until 1990, the same year their daughter was born.

She said a doctor, who was "rushing" to attend another clinic, leaned on a door frame and told her husband he might get cancer "but probably wouldn't".

Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of people have been caught up in the blood scandal

Mrs Norval said the diagnosis left her husband with devastating worries over their daughter's health, and a deep distrust of medical professionals.

Mr Norval's ill health and the family's struggles financially took its toll, the hearing heard. At one point the Norvals were warned they could be evicted from their council house over unpaid rent.

Later medical treatment did clear the virus, but Mr Norval has not recovered from its severe symptoms which include vomiting, severe fatigue and depression.

Mrs Norval spoke frankly and emotionally about the effect this and her husband's campaigning, combined with with worries over his health, had on her and their daughter.

She said: "There is not a half an hour when discussion doesn't turn to the campaign, or someone is phoning up. He is constantly speaking to people about it."

Mr Norval has met politicians to urge for action to help victims and repeatedly spoken to the media to raise awareness of the scandal.

The inquiry also heard of a black address book Mr Norval keeps with the names of other victims and how he crosses out those who have died.

One day his daughter came home to see her father in his small office on the phone and crying while he scored out a name.

'Choose husband or daughter'

Mrs Norval told of the time when their daughter was hospitalised when she was 21.

She said: "The consultant told me: 'you have to choose between your husband and your daughter. Your husband's campaigning is so awful if it continues your daughter will never be well again'."

Mrs Norval said she was furious, but years later reflected on the consultant's words. She said her daughter had come to terms with the campaigning.

She added: "We are standing together. We want to see the people who contributed to this being brought to task."

The UK-wide public inquiry is in Scotland for two weeks to hear from patients who contracted HIV and hepatitis from contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 80s, and from the families of people who were infected.

An earlier public inquiry into contaminated blood products in Scotland was labelled a "whitewash" by victims.

The Penrose Inquiry - published in 2015 - took six years and cost more than £12m, though its powers and terms of reference were limited.