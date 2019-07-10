Image copyright Kevin Beck Image caption Kevin Beck's winning image was taken on Braeriach in the Cairngorms

The winners of Mountaineering Scotland's Faces of the Mountain photography competition have been announced.

First prize went to Kevin Beck for his image called Challenging conditions on Braeriach.

Zak Mooney was runner up with the shot Night time ascent on Beinn Alligin.

Second runner up was David Blighford for his photograph Morning mist lifts on the Aonach Eagach ridge.

Image copyright Zak Mooney Image caption Zak Mooney's runner up prize-winning image

Launched in the May issue of Scottish Mountaineer magazine, the competition drew more than 200 entries.

The images celebrated people's enjoyment of Scotland's mountains.

Ten images were shortlisted and the top three were selected by photographer and author Nadir Khan.

Image copyright David Blighford Image caption David Blighford's atmospheric image of Aonach Eagach Ridge

All images are copyrighted.