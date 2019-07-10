Met Office warnings of lightning and thundery downpours
- 10 July 2019
Thunderstorms have been forecast for parts of Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Met Office has yellow "be aware" warnings in place for both days from midday until 21:00.
Eastern Scotland and parts of the Highlands could be affected by heavy thundery showers.
The Met Office has warned of the potential for flooding, driving being affected by spray and heavy rain, as well as possible lightning strikes.
The warnings also cover parts of Northern Ireland on Wednesday and eastern England on Thursday.