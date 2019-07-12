Lightning affected electricity supplies in Highlands
- 12 July 2019
Lightning strikes cut power supplies to 1,567 properties during thunderstorms in the Highlands on Thursday.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the worst affected areas were Tomatin and Grantown on Spey.
The energy company said all the supplies were later restored.
Thunderstorms on Wednesday saw more than a month's worth of rain fall in and around Dingwall, leading to flooding in parts of the town.