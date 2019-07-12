Highlands & Islands

Overturned campervan at Kessock Bridge causes traffic disruption

  • 12 July 2019
Kessock Bridge queues Image copyright Andrew Smith

An overturned campervan on the A9 north of the Kessock Bridge is causing major traffic disruption around Inverness.

Police said the vehicle flipped onto its side on the northbound carriageway at about 16:45.

Traffic is queueing for several miles back to the Eastfield Retail Park and towards the town centre.

There are no reports of anyone being injured.

