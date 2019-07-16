New Bond movie scenes being filmed in Highlands

Image copyright Andrew Smith

Scenes for the new James Bond movie are being filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

Temporary accommodation has been constructed for the crew in Aviemore in the Cairngorms.

Scottish locations have previously been used for Bond films, including places in Glen Coe and Glen Etive for 2012's Skyfall.

The new film, still known by the working title Bond 25, stars Daniel Craig as 007, Ana de Armas and Oscar-winner Rami Malek.

Eon Productions, which is making the film for release in April 2020, has been asked for comment.

While not commenting specifically on the Bond movie, Highland Council's film office said it had assisted a number of productions every year.

A spokeswoman added: "As well as providing an immediate benefit during filming, many of these productions and, most notably, successful movies or well-known TV series also provide a showcase for the area that brings further tourism benefits."

Image copyright Danjaq LLC/United Artists/Columbia Pictures Image caption Daniel Craig as 007 in Skyfall

Other Scottish Bond movie locations include Eilean Donan Castle in 1999's The World is Not Enough.

Loch Craignish, near Crinan, Argyll, doubled as Turkey for a speedboat chase in 1963's From Russia With Love starring Sean Connery.

Other big budget productions have filmed in the Cairngorms.

Scenes for 2012 Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises were filmed at Cairngorm Gliding Club's site at Feshie Bridge.

Parachutists dressed in black and using a private jet, painted black, landed at the airstrip.