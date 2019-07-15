Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The NC500 runs for more than 500 miles in the Highlands

Police carried out road safety patrols at the weekend on one of Scotland's best-known tourist routes.

The Highlands' North Coast 500 route, also known as the NC500, runs for more than 500 miles (805km). It includes stretches of single-track road.

Seventy drivers received warnings and 39 were dealt with by way of fixed penalties or will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

The offences included dangerous driving and speeding.

Police said other motorists were also detected driving carelessly, failing to wear a seatbelt and using a mobile phone while driving.

A 67-year-old man had his driving licence temporarily revoked after he failed a roadside eyesight test.

Officers handed out Drive on the Left campaign leaflets and wristbands to tourists they stopped.

Road policing sergeant Gus Murray said: "The NC500 attracts a large number of tourists, many of whom are not from the local area and are not used to driving on the left or on single track roads."

Launched as a tourism initiative in 2015, the NC500 includes several challenging ascents and descents, including the Bealach na Ba at Applecross. The unclassified road rises to about 626m (2,053ft) over about four miles (8km).