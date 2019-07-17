Image copyright Kik-Plastic Image caption A beach clean near Scourie in Sutherland

A brain tumour survivor cleaning pollution from shorelines while cycling around the UK coast has completed the Scottish leg of her venture.

Kiko Matthews, 36, was diagnosed with Cushing's disease in 2009.

She had a second tumour removed in 2017 while training for a row across the Atlantic, which she completed in a record time last year.

Helped by a total of 380 volunteers, she removed 1.2 tonnes of rubbish from Scottish beaches.

Eighteen organisations were involved in the beach cleans.

Image copyright Kik-Plastic Image caption Kiko Matthews is due to finish her challenge this month

Ms Matthews, who grew up in Herefordshire, started her Kik-Plastic cycle challenge in Margate in May.

Her cycle around the UK and part of Ireland is due to end in London this month.

In March last year, Ms Matthews set a new world record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a female rower.

She rowed the 6m-long (21ft) Soma of Essex for up to 16 hours a day, sleeping in two-hour shifts.

Her journey from Gran Canaria to Barbados was completed in 49 days, almost a week shorter than the previous record.