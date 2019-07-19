Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Graffiti at Nairn Courthouse Tower

Graffiti was left high on a historic tower during a vandalism spree in a Highlands town.

Police said the culprits would have had to make a "highly dangerous" climb of scaffolding around Nairn's courthouse tower.

The tower's six-tonne metal top was removed last month as part of a refurbishment of the property.

Graffiti was sprayed on a protective plastic wrap on the tower and nearby properties were also vandalised.

Police said the vandalism happened at about 01:10 on Thursday.

Image copyright Highland Council Image caption Highland Council is refurbishing Nairn Courthouse

Two men and a small silver car have been sought in connection with the incidents.

The men were described as being dressed in dark clothing, but one of the men changed into white overall-style trousers on the High Street.

Image copyright Highland Council Image caption The top of the tower was removed for refurbishment

Constable Kirsty MacDonald said: "The individuals responsible have gone to great lengths to scale scaffolding in order to deface the courthouse tower.

"This is highly dangerous and could have resulted in a serious injury.

"They scaled the scaffolding to such a height that specialist contractors had to be employed to cover the graffiti."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Graffiti was left on buildings in Nairn in the early hours of Thursday

Highland Council, which is carrying out the tower refurbishment, alerted police to the vandalism.

A spokeswoman said: "Apart from the danger that someone must have put themselves in - graffiti is a total waste of taxpayers' money and diverts resources from council works and services."