A coach went off the road after a crash on the A82 in the Highlands.

The incident, which happened near the Glencoe Visitor Centre in Glen Coe just after 12:30, also involved a Mercedes C class car.

Police Scotland said no-one was thought to have been seriously injured.

The road at the scene was closed for a time before both lanes of the carriageway were later reopened.