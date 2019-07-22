Image copyright Caithness Broch Project Image caption The ruins of Borg, a settlement in Caithness

An archaeological charity hopes to uncover the history of a ruined site in the Highlands.

Borg is a post-medieval settlement located a few miles south of Berriedale in Caithness.

But the Caithness Broch Project believes that the settlement is much older than previously thought.

The ruins are near the remains of an Iron Age broch, a type of fortified dwelling, and the name Borg is Norse for broch.

Brochs were built in Scotland more than 2,000 years ago.

The project team is in the early stages of its investigation.

Image copyright Caithness Broch Project Image caption The settlement was constructed close to an Iron Age broch

As well as looking at the site's early history, information has been sought on the occupation of the site through to the 19th Century.

The settlement appears on a map made in 1747, but other archive material suggests that by 1877 the roofs of the houses had been removed and the settlement was uninhabited.

A project spokesman said: "We're looking to find out more about the people who lived there, what life might have been like in the village's heyday.

"Interestingly we believe there are some census records which will give us actual names of the people who lived there - we think it would be amazing to bring these people and their stories back to life."

Eventually, interpretation panels will be put up at the site.