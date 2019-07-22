Highlands & Islands

In pictures: Proud Ness in Inverness

  • 22 July 2019
Image caption Proud Ness was held for a second time following 2018's inaugural event

Thousands of people attended the Highlands' biggest LGBT+ event.

Proud Ness, first held in Inverness last year, took place on Sunday and drew a crowd of up to 10,000.

Image caption Thousands of people gathered in Inverness for Proud Ness
Image caption Proud Ness is the Highlands' biggest LGBT+ event
Image caption The event was held during a busy weekend in Inverness which had its Highland Games on Saturday and Ruff Ness dog show on Sunday
