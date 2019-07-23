Sailor rescued in rough seas off Skye
- 23 July 2019
A sailor was rescued after getting into difficulty in high winds and rough seas off Skye on Monday.
The yacht broke down south east of Eilean Trodday, a small island off the Trotternish Peninsula in north Skye.
RNLI Portree, which was alerted by Stornoway Coastguard, said conditions were "challenging" due to a strong southerly wind.
The lifeboat crew managed to get the yacht under tow and bring it and the sailor safely to Portree harbour.