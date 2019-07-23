Highlands & Islands

Sailor rescued in rough seas off Skye

  • 23 July 2019
Yacht under tow Image copyright RNLI Portree
Image caption Portree lifeboat crew managed to get a tow line to the yacht

A sailor was rescued after getting into difficulty in high winds and rough seas off Skye on Monday.

The yacht broke down south east of Eilean Trodday, a small island off the Trotternish Peninsula in north Skye.

RNLI Portree, which was alerted by Stornoway Coastguard, said conditions were "challenging" due to a strong southerly wind.

The lifeboat crew managed to get the yacht under tow and bring it and the sailor safely to Portree harbour.

Image copyright RNLI Portree
Image caption Conditions were challenging due to a strong southerly wind

Related Topics