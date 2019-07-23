Highlands & Islands

In pictures: Stornoway's Hebridean Celtic Festival

  • 23 July 2019
HebCelt Image copyright PAul McGinley
Image caption HebCelt is held in Stornoway in Lewis

The 24th Hebridean Celtic Festival - HebCelt - came to a close at the weekend.

Held in Stornoway in Lewis, the event featured more than 30 acts.

KT Tunstall at Heb Celt Image copyright Colin Cameron
Image caption Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall made her first appearance at HebCelt since 2011
Newton Faulkner at HebCelt Image copyright HebCelt
Image caption Newton Faulkner was also among the headline acts
Tide Lines Image copyright Fiona Rennie
Image caption Highlands band Tide Lines at the festival, which started last Wednesday
The Shires Image copyright Fiona Rennie
Image caption The Shires
Peat and Diesel Image copyright Colin Cameron
Image caption Peat and Diesel were among more than 30 acts performing
Hoojamamas Image copyright Fiona Rennie
Image caption Hoojamamas entertaining the HebCelt crowd

All images are copyrighted.

