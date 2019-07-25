Image copyright Robert W Watt/Geograph Image caption The man died while working off Lochcarnan, South Uist

A creel boat fisherman has died while working off South Uist.

Police Scotland said the 57-year-old's body was recovered from the shoreline at Lochcarnan at about 13:30 on Wednesday.

A Coastguard helicopter and rescue teams, RNLI and the Scottish Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances."

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it was alerted to the man being in the sea at about 13:00.

A spokeswoman said: "Benbecula and Lochboisdale coastguard rescue teams, Barra RNLI lifeboat, HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Stornoway, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were all sent."