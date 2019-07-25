Image caption Chvrches is among Belladrum's headliners next month

The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is to be held on new dates, its organisers have announced.

The event near Beauly in the Highlands takes place on the same weekend of August as the Black Isle Show just a few miles away in Muir of Ord.

But next year and for the "foreseeable future" Bella is to be held a week earlier to avoid the clash.

Both events draw thousands of people and in 2015 there were traffic congestion problems in the area.

New traffic management measures were put in place the following year.

The dates switch would also allow people to visit both the Black Isle Show and Bella.

Next year's music festival will be held from 30 July to 1 August.

Headliners at this August's event include Jess Glynne, Chvrches, Johnny Marr and Lewis Capaldi.