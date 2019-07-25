Rescue teams in swimmer search at Arisaig
- 25 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Several rescue teams were involved in a search for a swimmer reported to be in difficulty in the sea in the west Highlands.
Arisaig and Malaig coastguard rescue teams, Mallaig RNLI and Salen inshore rescue were sent to the scene off Arisaig in Lochaber.
The swimmer was found safe and well and all teams were stood down.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the alarm was raised at about 15:00.