Several rescue teams were involved in a search for a swimmer reported to be in difficulty in the sea in the west Highlands.

Arisaig and Malaig coastguard rescue teams, Mallaig RNLI and Salen inshore rescue were sent to the scene off Arisaig in Lochaber.

The swimmer was found safe and well and all teams were stood down.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the alarm was raised at about 15:00.