In pictures: Hot red deer cool off in Highlands loch
- 29 July 2019
A herd of red deer have been photographed heading into a Highlands loch during last week's heatwave.
The animals were pictured cooling off at Reraig Forest at Ardaneaskan, Lochcarron, in Wester Ross.
Last Thursday, Scotland had its hottest day of 2019 when 31.6C (88.9F) was recorded in Edinburgh.
Later Scotland had its hottest night ever, after temperatures fell to only 20.9C (69.62F) in Achnagart, north-west Scotland.
Images copyright of Reraig Forest.