Stags take a dip at Reraig Forest in Lochcarron

A herd of red deer have been photographed heading into a Highlands loch during last week's heatwave.

The animals were pictured cooling off at Reraig Forest at Ardaneaskan, Lochcarron, in Wester Ross.

Last Thursday, Scotland had its hottest day of 2019 when 31.6C (88.9F) was recorded in Edinburgh.

Later Scotland had its hottest night ever, after temperatures fell to only 20.9C (69.62F) in Achnagart, north-west Scotland.

The deer sought relief from last week's high temperatures

The deer took to the loch during heatwave conditions

Deer are good swimmers

Reraig Forest is home to a large number of red deer

