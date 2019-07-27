Image copyright KSBW Image caption Kim Gordon's disappearance prompted a three-day search by police divers at Monastery beach

US police have detained a man who disappeared after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Scotland.

Kim Avis, from Inverness, was reported missing in March after reportedly going for a swim at Monastery Beach in Carmel, California.

He failed to appear at the Edinburgh High Court to face 24 charges, including rape and sexual assault.

Monterey police say the 55-year-old was traced over 1,300 miles away in Colorado Springs.

A search was launched to find Avis, also known as Kim Gordon, by the local coastguard, a sheriff office drone and a dive team.

A spokesperson for Monterey police posted on Facebook: "Over the next few months, deputies worked with The US Marshals Service, Interpol, and Scottish authorities to secure an arrest and extradition warrant for Avis.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Northern District of California - San Francisco - US Marshalls who were able to secure a warrant through Interpol and the Scottish authorities.

"Last week, US Marshals were able to track him to Colorado Springs due, in part, to a report in March that Avis was spotted in Monterey county driving a newer white ford van in the Big Sur area.

"Avis is being held by US Marshals until his extradition hearing in Colorado Springs scheduled for later this month."