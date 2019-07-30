Boys rescued from sandbank cut off by tide at Nairn
- 30 July 2019
Two teenage boys had to be rescued from a sandbank off Nairn late on Monday night after becoming cut off by the rising tide..
Invergordon RNLI lifeboat and a fast inshore rescue boat from Findhorn along with a coastguard team were sent to the scene at about 23:00.
The boys were helped to safety after midnight and were checked by paramedics at the scene.
The current condition of the boys is not known.