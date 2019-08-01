Image copyright Megan Whitehead family

A woman who died in a three-car crash on the A9 in the Highlands on Wednesday has been named by police.

Megan Whitehead was 20 and from the Helmsdale area in Sutherland.

She was the driver and sole occupant of a southbound Nissan Micra involved in the collision which happened just before 08:30 north of Dornoch.

The female driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf was injured in the crash which also involved a red Alfa Romeo. Both cars were northbound.

The A9 at the scene of the incident was closed for almost nine hours to allow for a police investigation.

Sgt Alan Henderson said: "We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

"Megan's family and friends are at the forefront of our thoughts as these inquiries continue."

He added: "I am grateful to everyone who has assisted our inquiries so far and would continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

"This includes anyone who may have dashcam footage which could contain anything of note."