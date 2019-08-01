Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The working group was created following a review of allegations of bullying at NHS Highland

An advisory body set up to promote positive behaviour and workforce practices across the NHS in Scotland has met for the first time.

It was created in response to findings of a review led by John Sturrock QC into allegations of bullying and harassment in NHS Highland.

The review suggested hundreds of health workers had potentially experienced inappropriate behaviour.

The new working group's chairwoman is Health Secretary Jeane Freeman.

Health workers and trade union representatives are among the members of the the ministerial short-life working group.

Over the next few months it will look at what more can be done to support "open and honest workplace cultures".

Ms Freeman said: "This was a positive and productive first meeting of the advisory group, and over the coming months we will to engage constructively with the findings, conclusions and recommendations of the Sturrock review.

"I believe passionately in the NHS Scotland values of care and compassion, dignity and respect, openness, honesty, responsibility, quality and teamwork - and I know that staff across our NHS believe passionately in those values too."