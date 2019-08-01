Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival opens
1 August 2019
The 16th Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has opened.
Held on the Belladrum Estate near Beauly, it is the Highlands' biggest music event with capacity for 20,000 people.
This year's headline acts include Elbow, Chvrches, Lewis Capaldi and Tom Odell.
Singer Jess Glynne is to bring the festival to a close on Saturday night.