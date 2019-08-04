Image copyright BBC Alba Image caption Lewis Capaldi's is enjoying a stellar year since the release of his debut album

This weekend's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival marked a first and a last for the Highlands' biggest music event.

It was the first time in its 16-year history it was run under new management after Kilimanjaro Group bought the event last year.

For the last time Bella's Thursday night clashed with the main day of the Black Isle Show at nearby Muir of Ord.

Bella will take place a week earlier next year and for the foreseeable future, avoiding the scenes of thousands turning up for the two events at the same time.

And it felt like many of Belladrum's 20,000-capacity audience had turned up for the Thursday night's line up, whose headliners included Torridon and Elbow.

It was busy across the site, which is set in the grounds of the Belladrum Estate near Beauly, but it was still possible to spot some familiar faces in the crowd.

Among them was Donnie Munro, former Runrig frontman, who posed for selfies with delighted fans.

Much of Friday's buzz was focused on the later headline acts - veteran musician and songwriter Johnny Marr and synth pop band Chvrches.

Marr mixed performances of his new material with tunes he co-wrote with the Smiths and Electronic in the 1990s.

Image copyright BBC Alba Image caption Jess Glynne closed the festival

Saturday saw the Bella crowd reach its full capacity as the last of the day ticket-holders streamed into the site.

People packed the different stages - the Hothouse, Grassroots and Seedlings among them.

Every Bella has a theme and this year's it was space and science-fiction.

There were festival-goers dressed as astronauts, aliens, R2-D2 and Darth Vader from Star Wars and comic books characters such as Rogue Trooper, a futuristic soldier from the 2000AD comics.

There was also a Doctor Who Dalek and a Star Trek dance troupe.

Much of Saturday's excitement was around the appearance of Lewis Capaldi, no stranger himself to sci-fi costumes having appeared at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival wearing a Star Wars Chewbacca mask.

Most of Bella's 20,000 audience was crammed into every available space around the main stage to see him.

Capaldi told the crowd the last time he was in the area he played to 50 people at a gig in Inverness.

Singer Jess Glynne brought the main stage performances to a close, but the music was still playing in Bella's other stages until the early hours of Sunday.