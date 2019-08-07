Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Carrbridge was one of the areas to be affected by flooding

Torrential rain has caused flooding and landslides in the Highlands, disrupting roads and rail travel in some areas.

Many roads were left under several inches of water in Inverness and Culloden on Wednesday morning after the overnight downpour.

Firefighters were called to pump out water from a number of flooded homes in Inverness.

And Raigmore Hospital's accident and emergency waiting room was closed by water leaking from the roof.

Landslides closed the B852 road between Dores and Foyers, and the B862 between Dores and Torness.

Flooding at Carrbridge also closed the railway line between Perth and Inverness.

ScotRail said services were now running as scheduled between Inverness and Aviemore, although there might still be some delays and alterations.

Meanwhile, the West Highland line remains closed after flooding north of Crianlarich washed the track-bed and ballast out from under the railway earlier this week.

In Inverness, firefighters were called to three separate reports of flooding shortly before 04:00, where they used pumps to remove water from properties.

The accident and emergency waiting room at Raigmore Hospital also had to be closed due to water leaking through the roof.

However, the A&E department itself was unaffected and NHS Highland said the hospital remained fully operational.

'Blight on our infrastructure'

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP David Stewart called for measures to better protect the region's infrastructure against flooding.

"This is becoming a blight on our infrastructure and it's yet another wake up call for those who say climate change is just a myth," he said.

"Increasing rainfall and changes to patterns mean we're going to be hit even harder in the future but earlier this week it was the residents of Dingwall who were being affected by flooding and today it's the main roads around Inverness, the railway lines and our biggest hospital that are being hit.

"I'm sure staff at Raigmore are doing all that they can to mitigate the impact on patients. Flood prevention measures need to be identified immediately and I am writing to NHS Highland's chief executive Iain Stewart today for his insight."

Water also caused electrical problems at Inverness Library, although High Life Highland said its book collections had not been damaged.

A Met Office yellow warning for further heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of the Highlands and north east Scotland is in place until 07:00 on Thursday.