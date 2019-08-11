Image caption The occupants of the car had parked on the steep pier to view otters in the sea nearby

A rescue operation was launched after a car ran off a pier and plunged into the sea in the Highlands.

The Volkswagen's handbrake failed after a group of visitors parked their car on Kylerhea's steep pier to view otters in the sea nearby.

Kyle lifeboat crew said they were alerted by the UK Coastguard shortly after 13:15 on Sunday after hearing the car was partially submerged in the sea.

No-one was hurt in the incident and the car was later removed from the water.

Speaking of the incident, a Kyle RNLI spokesman said: 'Luckily the car was unoccupied when it rolled halfway down the pier and fell off the edge.

"Due to the rapidly incoming tide, it wouldn't be long before the car was fully submerged making it very difficult to recover out of the sea.

"Therefore before departing the scene, the crew assisted with running lines to the shore to ensure that nobody else would have to enter the water during the recovery process later in the day."