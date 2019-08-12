Schoolboy injured in castle gully fall
A French schoolboy has been seriously injured after falling into a gully near a castle in the Highlands while the tide was coming in.
The alarm was raised at about 17:00 when the 14-year-old became stuck in an "inaccessible location" at Castle Sinclair Girnigoe, near Wick.
He had fallen up to 15ft down the ravine with an incoming tide.
A multi-agency rescue included the coastguard, the RNLI, police and ambulance service.
The teenager was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with head injuries by a coastguard helicopter.
Police Scotland described his condition as serious but not life-threatening.
John Taylor, Wick RNLI Lifeboat press officer, said: 'We would like to extend our best wishes to the casualty for a full and speedy recovery.
"This evening's call out highlighted the good teamwork between the various emergency services teams."