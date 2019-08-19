Five-vehicle crash between Fort William and Glenfinnan
- 19 August 2019
A five-vehicle crash has closed the A830 road between Fort William and Glenfinnan.
The collision happened at about 13:30 and police said emergency services were at the scene.
There are no details at this stage on casualties.
Police Scotland has asked motorists to avoid the area.