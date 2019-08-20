Image copyright Skye MRT Image caption Skye mountain rescuers carried out two searches in challenging conditions

Skye Mountain Rescue Team carried out two rescues in heavy rain and high winds on Sunday.

Fifteen people were involved in a 12-hour search for a Spanish man on Bla Bheinn, a 928m (3,044ft) mountain.

The man, who had become separated from his companions, was found in what Skye MRT said were "atrocious conditions".

The team's local knowledge and phone finder technology helped in tracing the man. About the same time German tourists were rescued in Trotternish.

Image copyright Skye MRT Image caption Conditions on Bla Bheinn were described as atrocious

Four members of Skye MRT went to the aid of the two people in "terrible conditions" on the Trotternish Ridge.

The team has now completed its 47th call-out of 2019 and said it could be set to have its busiest ever year.

In 2015, Skye MRT were called out on 52 occasions and last year the team dealt with 49 incidents.