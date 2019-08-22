Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People can be exposed to Lyme disease from the bite of infected ticks

A new app designed to prevent the occurrence of Lyme disease has been launched in the Highlands.

The disease is a bacterial infection spread by a bite from an infected tick and can result in neurological problems and joint pain if left untreated.

LymeApp maps where ticks have been found and Lyme disease detected.

The app has been developed by a new company set up by organisations that include Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) and NHS Highland.

Space agencies

Ticks can be found in grassy and wooded areas, latching on to the bodies of people or animals as they brush past long grass or other vegetation.

The creatures, small arthropods related to spiders, mites and scorpions, feed on blood and their bodies swell as they feed.

Lyme disease is an infection that can be spread to humans by ticks carrying the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria.

Diagnosed cases of Lyme disease have reached an estimated 3,000 per year in the UK and more than 65,000 per year in Europe, according to SRUC.

Image caption Morven-May MacCallum's says her life has been dominated by the disease for nine years

The new app has been developed in a £1.1m project aimed at providing information on the occurrence of ticks and Lyme disease across the Northern Hemisphere.

It uses satellite data and has received funding from the European and UK space agencies.

The app also draws on information from the Scottish Lyme Disease and Tick-borne Infections Reference Laboratory in Inverness, as well as information from general medical practitioners and those exposed to ticks through work or recreation.

There is also a function on the app which allows people to report tick sightings and bites.

'Extremely exciting'

Morven-May MacCallum, whose life has been dominated by Lyme disease for nine years, is a guest speaker at the app's launch event in Inverness.

She said: "Lyme disease is an illness of unquestionable power and the damage it's had on my life and for thousands like me is immeasurable.

"It's wonderful to see professionals from across different areas of expertise come together to help advance our knowledge of this disease and, in the process, hopefully find the answers which are so desperately needed."

George Gunn, SRUC's head of veterinary epidemiology, said the app was an "extremely exciting, integrated project" using satellites and new technology.

Dr Roger Evans, consultant clinical scientist at NHS Highland, said it was hoped the app could later be extended to other parts of the world where Lyme disease was common.

The new company, International Disease Mapping Apps Ltd also involves Highland Health Ventures Ltd, Environmental Research Group Ltd and Belgium-based firm Avia GIS NV.

Lyme Disease

Image caption Ticks

Ticks that may cause Lyme disease are found all over the UK

High-risk areas include grassy and wooded areas in southern England and the Scottish Highlands

To reduce the risk of being bitten, cover your skin, tuck your trousers into your socks, use insect repellent and stick to paths

If you are bitten, remove the tick with fine-tipped tweezers or a tick-removal tool found in chemists

Clean the bite with antiseptic or soap and water

The risk of getting ill is low as only a small number of ticks are infected with the bacteria that cause Lyme disease

You don't need to do anything else unless you become unwell

You should go to your GP if you've been bitten by a tick or visited an area in the past month where infected ticks are found and you get flu-like symptoms or a circular red rash

These symptoms can include feeling hot and shivery, headaches, aching muscles or feeling sick

Source: NHS Choices