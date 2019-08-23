Image copyright Google Image caption The A835 south of Auchindrean has been closed in both directions

Emergency services are attending a serious accident in the Highlands.

The incident - on the A835 south of Auchindrean on the main road to Ullapool - has closed the road in both directions.

Police and an air ambulance are on the scene.

Drivers are being advised to use alternative routes and expect longer than normal journey times while investigations take place.