Serious accident closes main road to Ullapool
- 23 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Emergency services are attending a serious accident in the Highlands.
The incident - on the A835 south of Auchindrean on the main road to Ullapool - has closed the road in both directions.
Police and an air ambulance are on the scene.
Drivers are being advised to use alternative routes and expect longer than normal journey times while investigations take place.