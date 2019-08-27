Highlands & Islands

US Marines aircraft cause a stir in the Highlands

  • 27 August 2019
Image caption One of the aircraft at Inverness Airport

Two of the US military's most unusual aircraft have been carrying out training over the Highlands.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey has rotors at the end of each wing allowing it to take-off and land vertically.

The two US Marine Corps Ospreys were spotted on Monday over Inverness, Westhill and Newtonmore.

The aircraft landed briefly at Inverness Airport before taking off vertically.

Image caption The aircraft landed briefly at Inverness Airport before taking off
Image caption The aircraft can make vertical take-offs and landings