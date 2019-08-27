Highlands and Islands Green MSP John Finnie will retire at the next Scottish Parliament election.

The Scottish Greens are selecting candidates for the election in 2021 and Mr Finnie has told the party he will not to seek a further term.

He was first elected to represent the Highlands and Islands in 2011 and re-elected in 2016.

The former police officer and Highland councillor said it was "an honour" to serve the region.

Mr Finnie was an SNP MSP before joining the Greens.

He said: "I've been involved in representative politics since being elected a Highland councillor in 2007 and enjoyed helping people, but I feel the time is right to step aside and let others bring their energy and ideas to what is a demanding job.

"Throughout my time in parliament, I've put my home region of the Highlands and Islands and my constituents at the forefront of my work.

"Driven by my interest in social and environmental justice, I have been pleased to secure a number of concessions and legislative changes to improve the lives of people in the region."

Mr Finnie said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.