A church minister who lay down on a pier to stop traffic in a protest against Sunday ferry sailings in the 1960s has died.

The Rev Angus Smith was opposed to ferries operating between Skye and the mainland on the Sabbath.

He and fellow protesters lay down on the pier at Kyleakin, Skye, in protest against the first sailings of the service in June 1965.

Mr Smith was born in Govan in Glasgow to parents from the Isle of Lewis.

He was a minister of Skye's Snizort Free Church and later Cross Free Church in Lewis.

Mr Smith campaigned for the traditionalist wing of the Free Church, before leaving to join the Free Presbyterian Church in 1999.

The father-of-four and grandfather was 90 when he died.