Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell Image caption Photography by Scottish-based Getty Images staff photographer Jeff J Mitchell is among the work being featured

A month-long international photography festival is to be held in the Highlands for a second time.

Work by artists from Alaska, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Russia and Scotland will be displayed at more than 20 exhibitions during Flow Photofest.

It will open next week on the theme of "Borders".

Organisers said the imagery addressed cultural, social, territorial, geographical, political, sexual, racial and psychological phenomena.

Image copyright Jana Romanova Image caption Jana Romanova's work focuses on young couples in Russia

Flow Photofest was first held in 2017 and is run by volunteers as a biennial event.

This year's artists include Russians Jana Romanova, whose work focuses on young inhabitants of Saint Petersburg and Moscow, and documentary photographer Elena Chernyshova.

Image copyright Hannah Laycock Image caption Forres-based Hannah Laycock's work has been inspired by her MS diagnosis

The work of Scottish-based multi-award winning Getty Images photographer Jeff J Mitchell will also be featured.

Hannah Laycock, an artist based in Forres, in Moray, will exhibit portrait and fine-art photography inspired by her diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis in 2013.