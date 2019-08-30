Image copyright Getty Images

A teenager was stopped twice for speeding in the space of an hour during a police crackdown on driving offences on the North Coast 500 scenic route.

The 19-year-old was reported for driving at 55mph in a 30mph zone before he was stopped by the same officers for speeding at another location.

The incidents were among 41 offences detected by police patrols on the Highlands' NC500 this week.

A further 118 drivers were given warnings about their driving.

Among the other offences detected were careless driving, using a mobile phone, failing to wear a seat belt and having no insurance.

Tuesday and Thursday's patrols were carried out along the A9, A99 A835, A836 and the A838 in Caithness and Sutherland.

The NC500 is a popular tourist route involving roads around the north, east and west coasts of the Highlands.

'Disappointing large number'

Road policing sergeant Gus Murray said: "Despite it being later in the summer season, the NC500 continues to attract a large number of visitors and local communities continue to raise concerns with about the manner of driving on the route.

"A large number of the drivers stopped were not used to driving on single track roads and advice was given regarding not holding up following traffic.

"We also distributed Driving in Scotland leaflets and wrist bands to the foreign drivers stopped, they all appeared to appreciate the advice given to them."

He added: "Disappointingly a large number of offences were detected while carrying out enforcement work on the route."