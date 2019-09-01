Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ms Ullmer left her home in the early hours of Saturday morning

A coastguard helicopter has joined a major search for a woman missing in the Highlands.

Jacqueline Ullmer, 60, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday in the village Carrbridge.

Police said they were growing increasingly concerned for her welfare as she was not dressed for the poor weather conditions.

A coastguard helicopter along with specialist search teams and volunteers have been looking for her.

Ms Ullmer is described as 5ft, 6in tall, of slim build with medium length brown hair. She is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a jumper.

She left her home in Station Road at some time between 01:30 and 06:00 on Saturday.

Appeal for sightings

Sgt Karen Kerr said: "The weather conditions in the area were poor, particularly yesterday and we don't believe she would have been dressed for the conditions

"We have support today from specialist resources in order to help trace Jacqueline which include the HM Coastguard's search and rescue helicopter from Inverness, Police Scotland specialist search officers, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Mountain Rescue personnel and trained local volunteers.

"Community police officers have also been conducting house to house enquiries in the Carrbridge area.

"I would appeal to anyone who is in or has visited the Carrbridge area over the weekend to think back and recall if they have seen Jacqueline.

"If anyone who has driven through the area can check their dash cam footage to see if it has captured which direction she took would be helpful and I would also ask local residents to check their sheds and outbuildings in case Jacqueline has taken shelter from the weather."