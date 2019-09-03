Highlands & Islands

Eight workers arrested in Inverness restaurant raids

  • 3 September 2019

Eight people have been arrested after they were found to be working illegally in restaurants in Inverness.

Immigration enforcement officers, acting on a tip-off, carried out the raids on Friday.

Three men and a woman were arrested at Panda Garden in Telford Street and two women and two men at Hong Kong Kitchen in Academy Street.

The Home Office said seven of the Chinese workers had entered the UK illegally and faced deportation.

