Eight workers arrested in Inverness restaurant raids
- 3 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Eight people have been arrested after they were found to be working illegally in restaurants in Inverness.
Immigration enforcement officers, acting on a tip-off, carried out the raids on Friday.
Three men and a woman were arrested at Panda Garden in Telford Street and two women and two men at Hong Kong Kitchen in Academy Street.
The Home Office said seven of the Chinese workers had entered the UK illegally and faced deportation.