Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A rescue at the Storr played a part in pushing Skye MRT's tally to 55

Skye Mountain Rescue Team is having its busiest ever year for incidents.

Two incidents at the weekend, one on the Black Cuillin ridge and another at the Storr, took the team's tally for call-outs so far this year to 55.

Skye MRT's previous record was 52 incidents in 2015. Last year the team dealt with 49 incidents.

Saturday's rescue in the Cuillin involved two climbers who were stuck high on the west face of Sgurr a' Ghreadaidh, a summit on the ridge.

Skye MRT said it was a "complex rescue" lasting more than eight hours. The team were assisted by Stornoway Coastguard helicopter crew.