Fourth group of Syrian refugees to be housed in Highlands
- 3 September 2019
Preparations have begun for housing six families of Syrian refugees in the Highlands.
They represent the fourth group of families that have fled conflict in Syria to be resettled in the region since 2016.
Highland Council has already housed 17 families.
Six arrived in Alness during 2016, four were resettled in Lochaber the following year and seven families in Dingwall in 2018.
Like other Scottish authorities, Highland Council has been working with Cosla on resettling families of refugees.