Image copyright University of Bradford Image caption The skull on the left - from one of two skeletons found - shows evidence of a fatal wound

A grave in the Highlands could hold the victims of a violent clan feud, archaeologists have said.

The two skeletons surrounded by four skulls found at Tarbat Old Parish Church in Portmahomack are believed to date from the 15th Century.

Archaeologists said one of the male skeletons is of a powerfully-built man. He a fatal sword wound to his skull.

Radiocarbon dating and DNA analysis could reveal more information about the remains.

Historically, the area of Easter Ross was the scene of a feud between the clans Ross and Mackay.

Image copyright University of Bradford Image caption A visualisation of the skeletons' skulls

The skeletons and skulls were first excavated in 1997.

Archaeologists from York-based Fieldwork Archaeological Services (FAS) and the University of Bradford have been examining the remains for several years.

They hope new analysis will unlock further details about the skeletons, and also the four other skulls.

Dr Cecily Spall, of FAS, told BBC Radio Scotland: "We are going to look at what they were eating in their lives, and try to identify where they might have been born.

"We are also going to get them analysed to see if any of their ancient DNA is preserved."

She added: "Are these men related? Are they father and son, brothers, or are they clan chiefs who were related to each other, or are they rivals?"