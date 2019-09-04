Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jacqueline Ullmer was last seen at her home in the early hours of Saturday

A police dive team is searching a river as part an effort to find a woman missing in the Highlands.

Jacqueline Ullmer, 60, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday in the village Carrbridge in the Cairngorms.

Police Scotland said it was concerned for her welfare and she had not been dressed for the poor weather conditions seen on Saturday.

The dive team is making a search of the River Dulnain, which flows through the local area.

Insp Vince Tough said: "At this time the last sighting of Jacqueline Ullmer remains the early hours of Saturday morning at her home address.

"We are making every effort to try and establish Jacqueline's subsequent movements and these detailed searches form part of that work."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mountain rescuers and a helicopter have also been involved in the search for Ms Ullmer

He added: "I would take the chance to thank everyone who has assisted our inquiries so far and urge local residents and visitors to Carrbridge to remain vigilant and report anything they think may be of note to us as promptly as they can."

Mountain rescuers and a coastguard helicopter have also been involved in the search effort.

Ms Ullmer is described as 5ft, 6in tall, of slim build with medium length brown hair. She is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a jumper.

She left her home in Station Road at some time between 01:30 and 06:00 on Saturday.