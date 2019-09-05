Image copyright Cairngorm MRT Image caption Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team went to the aid of the hillwalkers

A party of three hillwalkers had to be rescued after getting into difficulty in bad weather in the Cairngorms on Wednesday.

They become disorientated in heavy rain and high winds as darkness fell after a trip to Ben Macdui, Britain's second highest mountain.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team went to their aid and escorted them to safety.

But the team said one of the hillwalkers' dogs died, possibly from a medical condition.