Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police divers searching the Dulnain river at Carrbridge

Police hope people who travelled to or from home or work after midnight last weekend may have seen a missing woman.

Jacqueline Ullmer was last seen at her home at about 01:30 last Saturday in Carrbridge in the Cairngorms.

Police will be in the village between midnight and 03:00 on Saturday in the hope of talking to people who were in the area in the early hours last week.

The effort to find Ms Ullmer has already involved mountain rescuers, a coastguard helicopter and volunteers.

Police divers have been searching the Dulnain river at Carrbridge.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jacqueline Ullmer was last seen at her home at about 01:30 last Saturday

Insp Vince Tough, of Police Scotland, said: "Extensive efforts are ongoing to establish her movements with a house to house enquiries sitting alongside the detailed search activity.

"I would continue to ask people in Carrbridge to be vigilant and report anything that may be of note as soon as possible.

"We are very grateful for the ongoing support from the local community, who we know share our concerns for Jacqueline's welfare."

Ms Ullmer is described as 5ft, 6in tall, of slim build with medium length brown hair. She is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a jumper.